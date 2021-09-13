Atria Investments LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $222.37 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

