Analysts Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will post $171.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the highest is $173.12 million. Standex International reported sales of $151.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $696.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.97 million to $705.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $738.07 million, with estimates ranging from $723.43 million to $752.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.73 million. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at $61,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SXI stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.43. The company had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Standex International has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $108.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

