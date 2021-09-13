PIN (PIN) Price Tops $0.0484 on Major Exchanges

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00075851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00122051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00176037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.03 or 1.02467542 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.31 or 0.07165354 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00892723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002956 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

