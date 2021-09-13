PAX Gold Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $1,799.12 or 0.04023121 BTC on popular exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $309.63 million and $20.23 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00058997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00152069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00042566 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 172,101 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

