Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.99

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.99 and last traded at $79.96, with a volume of 7667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.12.

YNDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.23, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the second quarter worth approximately $756,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the second quarter worth approximately $31,229,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 373.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,252,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

