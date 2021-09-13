Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.94

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATCO. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 2,239.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlas during the second quarter worth $133,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

