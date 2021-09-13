Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,706 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,827,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 59,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.10. 602,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,392,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.49.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.