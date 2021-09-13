Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Acquires New Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Roblox by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.07. 360,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,765,981. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $750,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,102 shares of company stock worth $50,131,982 over the last ninety days.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

