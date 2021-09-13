Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes $12.04 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,434 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,956 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 746,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,340,000 after purchasing an additional 96,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.63.

NYSE PANW traded down $6.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $463.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $479.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.25 and its 200-day moving average is $370.23.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

