Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after buying an additional 4,473,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after buying an additional 3,120,766 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.89. 285,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,202,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

