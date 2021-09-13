U Network Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, U Network has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One U Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and $4.35 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000025 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

