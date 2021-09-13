Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Up to $16.65

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $18.70. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 4,460 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

