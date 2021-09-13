Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.59

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.70. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 744,690 shares.
A number of research firms recently commented on DNN. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.
The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 2.18.
Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.