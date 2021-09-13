Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.59

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.70. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 744,690 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNN. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,893 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,072,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,741 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 8,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

