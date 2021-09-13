South State Corp Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

South State Corp trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,218. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $169.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

