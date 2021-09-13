Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,775 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. UBS Group cut their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

NYSE CLX opened at $170.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.18. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

