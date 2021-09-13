Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 804 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Amgen by 129.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $87,044,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $215.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $122.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

