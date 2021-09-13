Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Holdings Raised by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 3.6% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $28,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 510,573 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 85,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,628,448. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,325. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

