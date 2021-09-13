Brokerages Set QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target at $55.01

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.01.

QGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.22. 4,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,421. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in QIAGEN in the second quarter worth about $422,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 87.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 321,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 150,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 61.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,372,000 after purchasing an additional 350,613 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 133.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

