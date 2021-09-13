Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

BOSSY stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $757.80 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

