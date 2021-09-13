Hartline Investment Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 651.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter worth $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 14.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $4,586,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $8.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $310.13. 62,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,280. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.88. The company has a market cap of $91.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.44.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total transaction of $14,870,338.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total value of $18,892,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,180,453 shares of company stock valued at $323,479,859 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

