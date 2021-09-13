First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in First Solar by 31.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 33,555 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in First Solar by 9.5% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Solar by 168.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 53,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.48.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $99.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,785. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,384 shares of company stock worth $3,970,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.