Hartline Investment Corp Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.45.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.19. 5,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,510. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

