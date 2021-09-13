Node Runners (NDR) Price Hits $47.17

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Node Runners has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for approximately $47.17 or 0.00108199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $9,664.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00059135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00149649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00042566 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners (CRYPTO:NDR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars.

