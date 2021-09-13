BonusCloud Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $185,089.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00059135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00149649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00042566 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

