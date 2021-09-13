TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Achieves Market Cap of $9.08 Million

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $9.08 million and $195,052.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

