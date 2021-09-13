Ethic Inc. Purchases 1,221 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $7,721,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.4% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,854.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,749.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,456.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

