Financial Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73.

