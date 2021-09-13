Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 1,651 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.4% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,764,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,307,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,418,000 after purchasing an additional 117,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $161.03 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

