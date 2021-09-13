Financial Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $741.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $692.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.24. The company has a market capitalization of $734.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.47, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.30 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price target (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.