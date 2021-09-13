Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 2,308 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.0% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $138.82 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.22.

