Empirical Finance LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.68 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

