Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $107.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

