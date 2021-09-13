SUN (SUN) Price Tops $0.0265 on Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00077260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00123657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00177495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,000.55 or 0.98734355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.93 or 0.07080726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $421.13 or 0.00903912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About SUN

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

