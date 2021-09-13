Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,831,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 33.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,923,000 after buying an additional 842,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after buying an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Fastenal by 48.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,166,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,907,000 after buying an additional 709,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Fastenal by 54.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,849,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,175,000 after buying an additional 650,250 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.80. 12,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,340. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,739 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

