Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 100 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 55.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 168.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 287,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,238,000 after purchasing an additional 180,214 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 27.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 23.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 79,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.24. 1,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,119. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.38. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

