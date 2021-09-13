Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Acquires 110 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CME Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,190,000 after acquiring an additional 38,146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,071,000 after purchasing an additional 61,039 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 432.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 195.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 202,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,255,000 after purchasing an additional 133,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.25.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,597,620. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.26. 6,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,635. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.32. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

