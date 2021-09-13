Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,366 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,920 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.85. 45,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

