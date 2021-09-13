Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 138.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,437 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH stock opened at $82.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.