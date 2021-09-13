DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives $9.59 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.59.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get DHT alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth about $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth about $59,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,901. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $987.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of -0.24.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.