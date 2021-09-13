Zacks: Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $10.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in WESCO International by 70.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.02. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $121.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

