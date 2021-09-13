Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HVRRY shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HVRRY stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.11. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.