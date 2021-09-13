Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $469.90 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $479.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $470.63.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.