Alamos Gold Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of TSE:AGI traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.60. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.89 and a 12-month high of C$13.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Laurentian set a C$14.25 target price on Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.90.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

