PSI Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,622. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

