Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Price Target Raised to C$7.10

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at ATB Capital to C$7.10 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Crown Capital Partners from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

CRWN stock remained flat at $C$6.50 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314. Crown Capital Partners has a 12 month low of C$3.90 and a 12 month high of C$6.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.52. The stock has a market cap of C$54.86 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25.

In other news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 559,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$3,079,197.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 559,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,079,197.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

