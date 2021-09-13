PSI Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,306,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.18. 303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,958. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.25. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $134.77 and a one year high of $206.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

