Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 429 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,702,000 after purchasing an additional 185,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $673,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $258.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.29 and a 200-day moving average of $246.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

