Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $213.91 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.82.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

