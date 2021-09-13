Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 187.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 19.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $120.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $123.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

