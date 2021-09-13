QCM Cayman Ltd. Has $861,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

QCM Cayman Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 59.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,896 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.55 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

